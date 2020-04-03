Sara Bareilles Reveals She Has 'Fully Recovered' from Coronavirus: I'm 'Really Grateful'

Image zoom

Sara Bareilles is opening up about her experience with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a candid video shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the singer, 40, revealed that she “had” the highly contagious virus that’s been spreading across the United States, but has since “fully recovered” from it.

“Hey friends,” she began the clip, which showed Bareilles wearing a purple knitted beanie and dark sunglasses while walking outside in the sun. “Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do.”

While reflecting on the current coronavirus pandemic, the eight-time Grammy nominee shared, “I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know.”

“I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around,” she said. “Lots of love, you guys. Take care of yourselves.”

In March, Bareilles announced she and costar Gavin Creel would be ending the West End production of the Waitress musical one week earlier than anticipated due to new travel restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

After their return to the United States, Creel, 43, shared on Rosie O’Donnell‘s coronavirus relief fundraiser live stream that he was “pretty sure” he contracted the highly contagious illness while overseas.

“I haven’t been officially tested, but I was doing Waitress in London and a bunch of the cast has fallen sick from it. One of my castmates did test the same day I was starting to have symptoms, and she’s positive and we were together the whole time,” he said at the time, before telling viewers that it was not Bareilles who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Creel went on to describe his symptoms as “like a cruddy flu,” explaining that he’s been in self-isolation since returning home.

“I’ve been lucky enough to not have breathing difficulties and respiratory issues,” he shared. “I lost my sense of smell and taste. I haven’t gotten those back. I’m getting asparagus and it might as well be rubber. I don’t know, it’s the weirdest thing.”

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-19, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

As of Thursday evening, there have been at least 234,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 5,708 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

Worldwide, there have been over a million confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 52,983 deaths, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.