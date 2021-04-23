The album was recorded in November 2019 during the star's 28-city Amidst the Chaos tour

Sara Bareilles Announces New Album Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl to Drop in May

Sara Bareilles fans are in for a treat.

On Friday, the star, 40, announced that her new album Amidst the Chaos: Live at the Hollywood Bowl — which was recorded during her November 2019 Amidst the Chaos tour stop at the famed Los Angeles venue — is set to be released on May 21.

Like her Amidst the Chaos tour set, the album will feature a mix of newer songs like "Saint Honesty" and beloved classics like "Love Song," "Brave" and "King of Anything."

"I played hundreds of shows all over L.A. for years, starting with open mics and tiny clubs. As I evolved as an artist, I always wondered if I would ever earn my place onto the Hollywood Bowl marquee," Bareilles said in a statement. "When it finally happened, it was an extraordinary honor and one I knew I would want to remember forever."

"I had no way of knowing when we ended the Amidst the Chaos tour that those would be my last live shows for the next year and a half," she continued. "Revisiting the time spent with my fans and the audience takes on an even deeper meaning in the context of this time away from live performance. I am so grateful we have this time capsule to celebrate what is now on the horizon again. A return to live music."

To celebrate the upcoming album, Bareilles will return to the Hollywood Bowl on May 7 for a a special livestream concert event airing at 7 p.m. EST on her YouTube channel. During the livestream, Bareilles and her band will perform an abbreviated set of the songs featured on the new album.

The livestream event will also feature a special performance by Bareilles and her castmates from the upcoming Peacock Original comedy Girls5Eva Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.