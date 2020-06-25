Sammy Hagar Shockingly Reveals He'd Rather Get Coronavirus than Stop Performing: 'We All Gotta Die'

The musician said he would rather "get sick and even die" than not continue performing

Sammy Hagar is ready to get back on stage — even if there's a global pandemic.

The former Van Halen frontman opened up to Rolling Stone in a recent interview, where he shared his thoughts on performing amid the coronavirus crisis and why he would be willing to sacrifice his health to get the music industry back up and running.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that's going to kill more people in the long run. I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK," Hagar told the outlet.

The 72-year-old musician said that he would be "comfortable playing a show before there's a vaccine" if the virus is "declining and seems to be going away."

"This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I'd rather personally get sick and even die, if that's what it takes," he admitted.

The CDC recommends people maintain six-feet distance and wear masks to protect themselves and others by preventing the deadly spread of COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, more than 2,394,100 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 121,926 people have died.

While Hagar said he's "not going to go around spreading the disease" it may be time for people to make sacrifices if it means getting back to a sense of normalcy.

"I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That's just the way that I feel about it," he said.

Adding, "There may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I'm sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man."

While Hagar is willing to risk his health to get back to regular concerts, other musicians have found unconventional ways to perform while keeping a low risk for coronavirus.

Artists like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley and more have staged drive-in concerts so that fans can stay in their cars and minimize the risk of interaction.

Paisley will be headlining Live from the Drive-in, a series of live music tailgating concerts from July 10-12 in Indianapolis at Ruoff Music Center, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and St. Louis at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also be joining Paisley for the series in Nashville and Nelly will play in his hometown of St. Louis, where El Monstero will also perform. Pardi will also play in Indianapolis along with Yacht Rock Revue.

Guests, who will be allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their designated areas, can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window when they arrive at the venues. (There will be a maximum of four people permitted per car.)