Samara Joy Tells Congress 'Get It Together' amid TikTok Battle: 'A Platform That Unites' (Exclusive)

Published on April 17, 2023
Samara Joy, like several other artists who got their start on TikTok, is advocating to keep the social media app around as Congress considers banning it.

In an interview with PEOPLE at the 2023 Museum of Contemporary Art Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles over the weekend, Joy opened up about Congress' ongoing debate to ban TikTok in the U.S. amid its security and privacy risks, calling the idea "absolutely ridiculous."

"I've seen some of the proceedings in court where he is having to defend not only the app and how safe it is to use, but also his own identity — which is just so insane," Joy, 23, told PEOPLE of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

"I hope [Congress] recognizes it as a platform that has united so many people and has created so many opportunities for people who don't want to work a regular nine-to-five job," she continues, adding that several users turn their "passion" and "creative outlets" into work on the app.

"Y'all, get it together," she concludes.

Samara Joy attends the Black Arts Council Benefit at The Museum of Modern Art on April 03, 2023 in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

In March, Congress met to discuss banning TikTok in the U.S. to protect from Chinese surveillance and information operations, in addition to concerns over the platform's effects on mental health and other national security matters.

Bipartisan skepticism and calls to ban the app have risen since Donald Trump and his administration voiced their speculation over the app during his presidency in 2020, during which he attempted to ban TikTok from Apple's and Google's app stores unless it was sold to an American buyer.

Now, the Biden administration is addressing the matter with a similar, yet different approach — one that has been well-vetted by lawyers and coordinated with new bills in Congress that seemingly have considerable bipartisan support.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joy raved about her whirlwind year after earning her first Grammy Awards in February for best jazz vocal album and best new artist.

"I fantasized about [those moments], but it's so funny how it's all kind of coming together like this. I never imagined it," said Joy. "You look at people on TV, looking at the Grammys, looking at all these award shows and celebrities living this kind of life [and] I'm just like, 'Oh, that would be cool to live someday.' But for it to be happening right now, it's very surreal. I'm completely blown away."

In February, the "Linger Awhile" singer spoke to PEOPLE on the Grammys red carpet and revealed where she planned to keep her trophy.

"What's great about this is my parents were able to be here, so as soon as they heard my name, they stood up and was louder than everyone in the room," explained the musician. "So, I'm gonna put it up in their house because that's where it belongs."

She then joked that the award will remain "in the safe," where it can't be broken. "You can only look at it through a glass box," said Joy with a laugh.

