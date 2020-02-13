Sam Smith to Drop Third Album To Die For in May: 'I've Really Set Myself Free'

Grammy- and Oscar-winning recording artist Sam Smith officially set a date for their third studio album.

To Die For, which shares a name with the album’s single, will arrive this May 1, the singer revealed on Thursday ahead of the debut of their official music video for “To Die For.”

“I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” they tweeted of the news. “I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”

My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow.

I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx pic.twitter.com/bbU7jAU06l — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 13, 2020

In the past year, Smith, 27, told their legions of fans on social media that they changed their pronouns to the gender non-binary they/them. Smith wrote to their 14.5 million Instagram followers at the time, “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

Smith released The Thrill of It All, their second album, in 2017 and recorded the ballad “Fire on Fire” for the Netflix release of Watership Down in 2018. Last year, they dropped a remix of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” explaining that the 1977 hit “followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing. This song to me is an anthem of our community and it was an [honor] and most importantly so much fun to have a go at it.”

Image zoom Sam Smith SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - APRIL 05: Sam Smith performs on stage during the Lollapaloosa Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 1 on April 05, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

In preparation of the new album’s first music video, the “How Do You Sleep?” singer set up a pop-up wig shop in London that bears the single’s name, To Die For. The locale will also play host to a special event for the release of the video on Friday.