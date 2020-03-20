Sam Smith Shares Photos of All the Stages of Their 'Quarantine Meltdown'

Sam Smith may be way too good at goodbyes, but certainly doesn’t seem to be doing well with social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday night, the four-time Grammy winner, 27, shared a series of photographs of themselves to Instagram, depicting what they dubbed, “stages of a quarantine meltdown.”

The gallery of pics showed the “Stay with Me” singer sitting on their stoop, dressed in patterned pajama bottoms and a white T-shirt.

Scrolling through the photos, Smith’s face appeared to move from bored to depressed, to sad — the final picture showing them covering their face while crying.

Many of Smith’s 14.7 million followers appeared to agree, flooding their post with comments of “same same same.”

Smith’s post came days after they revealed they were struggling to deal with the fact that life has suddenly changed so dramatically, and was currently battling boredom.

“Please, please stay safe,” they said, in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday. “Drink loads of water. Read – even though I hate reading. I guess just try and do things that keep you busy. I think I might just watch TV to be quite honest right now, because I’m bored s—less.”

“This is a weird, weird, weird time. Oh my gosh: very strange,” Smith said. “I just wanted to reach out to every one of you right now and just send my love.”

“I really, really hope you’re okay and hope you’re mentally all right,” they added, before pointing to their head and saying that “this is going to be challenging for anyone who gets in here a little bit like me.”

To help pass the time, Smith insisted they would be recording new music during their time at home and posting it on social media so that “we can all have a little sing-song together.”

“I’m going to sing and I’m going to play some songs and just record them,” said Smith, who also has a new album out on May 1. “I think it would be really, really nice. I think we all need it and, you know, in a time like this music is a really, really beautiful thing.”

The British star also explained that they were hunkered up at home with a headache and some sniffles, symptoms they believed were related to allergies rather than COVID-19. Despite not thinking they had the illness, Smith said they’re planning to “stay inside just to be safe.”

They went on to encourage their followers to practice social isolating, stressing they were thinking of family and friends during this tough time.

“I just want to really bring home and just say how important I think this time right now is, for all of us to remain a unit and to look out for each other – especially for all the older people right now in the world,” said Smith.

“I’m worried about my Nan and there’s so many people I’m worried about. We’ve just really got to look out for each other and be patient and be giving and share things: share food people!”

They continued, “This is going to be a very, very odd and difficult few weeks and I just wanted to say that I’m going to try and do as much as I can to help and all I can really do — I’m pretty s— at everything else — the only thing I can do is sing!”

Thinking of you all x pic.twitter.com/xzSl0QURlM — Sam Smith (@samsmith) March 18, 2020

More than 10,000 people across the globe have died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, who have been tracking cases amid the ongoing health crisis. The majority of the deaths have come from Italy. The country surpassed China for the most number of coronavirus-related deaths, with at least 3,405 people deceased in the country compared to 3,253 deaths in China, where the disease originated late last year.

A whopping 246,275 coronavirus cases have been recorded globally as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins.

In the United States — which officials have said is two weeks behind Italy — the number surpassed 10,000 cases on Thursday. The virus has hit all 50 states, with the New York Times reporting on Friday morning that at least 12,392 people have tested positive for the disease, and at least 195 patients with the virus have died.

Coronavirus is highly contagious and can spread in several ways — through air molecules from sneezing or coughing, or on surfaces, where it can live up to 72 hours, depending on the material. People can also be asymptomatic or carriers for the virus without realizing they have it.

All of these factors mean that people can unknowingly spread the virus to those who are at a higher risk of developing a severe, life-threatening reaction.

In turn, officials have said it is essential that Americans stay indoors and avoid contact with other people to reduce the spread by practicing social distancing. Night clubs, theaters, stores, and businesses across the country have shut down, with employees working from home and many restaurants moving to delivery and takeout only.

Those who have recently come in contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus — or those who are starting to show symptoms (such as coughing, fever or respiratory problems) — have been encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days (the time it takes to develop symptoms).

People should make sure to wash their hands frequently, avoid sharing the bathroom and other spaces with other household members and refuse any visitors.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.