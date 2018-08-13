Sam Smith Shades Michael Jackson While Boating with Adam Lambert — and Twitter Isn't Having It

Sam Smith croons “I’m Not the Only One,” but it seems like he is the only one who isn’t a fan of Michael Jackson.

Fellow singer Adam Lambert — who relaxed on a boat with Smith, 26, and their pals — captured a video of the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer discussing the late King of Pop.

As Jackson’s “Human Nature” played in the background, Smith remarked, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”

The American Idol album, 36, quickly deleted the video (since captured by the Twitter account Music News Facts) from his Instagram account, but the damage was done.

Another Instagram video from the trip showed Lambert, Smith, and friends singing along to Beyoncé. Lambert captioned it, “Boat Trip back from Catalina.”

Twitter was not pleased with Smith’s declaration — even though he expressed a soft spot for “Human Nature.”

everyone is entitled to their opionion but how can you not like Michael Jackson???? Smooth Criminal? You Rock My World? Earth Song? Remember The Time? @samsmithworld — carmen (@herstrulysari) August 10, 2018

Well, that's OK if Sam Smith doesn't like Michael Jackson. Because Sam Smith is a boring, mediocre, dull, middle of the road cringeworthy crooning sad sack. I'm glad we don't share musical tastes ☺️ https://t.co/B2rRoRTdBR — Casey Rain || S-Endz (@CaseyRain) August 12, 2018

One Twitter user considered Smith’s well-documented love of Fifth Harmony in light of his statement about Jackson.

imagine hating michael jackson and being obsessed with fifth harmony — aaron (@thedarkstole) August 10, 2018

Singer and actress Stephanie Mills — who said that she and Jackson dated, according to BET — weighed in on Instagram. “Don’t come for MICHAEL JACKSON when you wish you have sold as many records and you wish you were the King of Pop like he was,” Mills wrote.

She continued, “I’m so tired of you people studying our music, and studying our artist and claiming that you don’t like our music. Go sit your 1 HIT WONDER a— down and learn how to finish a tour. When you can sell as many records as the king of Pop, Michael Jackson then maybe you can say something. So I say to you Mr. Smith have several seats and come for me if you want to.”

Other Twitter users were not fazed by the news.

Who cares if Sam Smith doesn't like Michael Jackson's music? Everybody else did and still does. https://t.co/o3yS2IyfBH — Terry McMillan (@MsTerryMcMillan) August 12, 2018

okay but in all seriousness, idk why people would drag Sam Smith for not liking Michael Jackson. not everyone has to like every celebrity. it’s so dumb to start drama over. we are all human. just don’t bring attention to it https://t.co/GxTlcm2khn — rach (@lambrtsfux) August 10, 2018

Neither the crooner nor Lambert has yet to comment on the video online, though Smith did post about enjoying his time on the West Coast.

“Had the most beautiful few weeks with family and friends in California. Basically been listening to music non stop & laughing and eating 🥑 ,” he wrote. “Second leg of tour starts on Tuesday in Saint Paul. Can’t wait to see you all xxxx”