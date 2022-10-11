Ed Sheeran apparently likes to give large NSFW gifts, according to Sam Smith.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Stay with Me" singer-songwriter revealed they received a phallic statue from Sheeran that sits more than six feet tall and weighs over two tons.

"Oh my God... It's actually wild. I thought it was a joke, but it's a six-foot-two marble penis," Smith, 30, told host Kelly Clarkson, who asked for details about the suggestive present. "It's two tons, and I'm gonna have to get it craned into my house."

Regarding Smith's plans for the statue, they said, "Well, I want to turn it into a fountain, which I think will be hard to do."

According to the Grammy and Oscar winner, they're not the only person to receive such a gift from Sheeran, 31. "He gives people concrete penises. I'm not the first — Elton [John] got the first," explained Smith. (Speaking to 109.9's Carrie and Tommy Show last year, John said he received "a giant marble penis" from Sheeran and tried to display it in his garden before the idea was shut down by husband David Furnish.)

Clarkson, 40, encouraged Smith to name the statue, and they collaborated on suggestions. After passing on "Philip" and "Kevin" — "That reminds me of Home Alone, so it feels a little weird," said the American Idol alum — the musicians settled on "Duke of Hastings," a nod to Bridgerton. "Sounds grand and [six-foot-two inches tall]," she quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Smith detailed the inspiration behind their latest single, "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras — and specifically the lyrics: "A lucky, lucky girl / She got married to a boy like you / She'd kick you out if she ever, ever knew / 'Bout all the ---- you tell me that you do."

"This song is about being part of someone's secret that you don't want to be a part of," Smith told Clarkson. "Being in the music industry, I've spent a lot of time with a lot of guys and a lot of dirty pigs. I've been part of secrets I didn't want to be a part of sometimes... I hate secrets. I'm not into it."

At the beginning of the episode, the pair performed a vocally mesmerizing duet version of Clarkson's 2004 hit single, "Breakaway," as part of the NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment.