Sam Smith Reveals Their 'So Fit' Celebrity Crush After Coming Out as Non-Binary: 'He Turns Me On'

Sam Smith has their eyes on a Shia LaBeouf.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” singer, 27, revealed their celebrity crush on LaBeouf, 33, during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 on Friday. When asked about their relationship status, Smith confirmed that they are single before sharing their attraction for Honey Boy star.

“Do you know who came up on my phone last night? Shia LaBeouf,” Smith said. “He’s so fit. He turns me on.”

Though the multi-Grammy Award winner admittedly has a crush LaBeouf, Smith seemingly hinted that an actual relationship with the actor would never work.

“I don’t think he’s gay,” they said. “But I’ll be happy to be his first.”

Sam Smith, Shia LaBeouf

Smith previously dated 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. The couple, who were first spotted kissing and holding hands in October 2017 before becoming Instagram official that December, dated for eight months before splitting in June 2018.

In the same interview SiriusXM’s Hits 1, Smith also spoke about releasing new music since publicly identifying as non-binary. Smith touched on the vulnerability behind the “How Do You Sleep?” music video, which featured the singer dancing in heels, calling the filming process both liberating and “incredibly scary.”

“I’m realizing now that’s the best space to be in,” Smith said. “You feel joy quicker when being vulnerable like that.”

The star continued, “I’ve always been like that when in the club, with friends, with people that I feel safe with, but showing it to the world is a different thing and I finally felt safe enough to do so.”

However, Smith remarked they still feel “scared every day” for being their “feminine self.”

Sam Smith

“The music industry can be a bit homophobic. It’s a bit sexist at times,” they said. “So being feminine like this in the way I move and dance and am, it feels quite scary at times but is worth it.”

Earlier this year, Smith opened up about gender identity to British GQ, telling the magazine, “Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn’t feel comfortable being a man really. I never really did.”

“Some days I’ve got my manly side and some days I’ve got my womanly side, but it’s when I’m in the middle of that switch that I get really, really depressed and sad. Because I don’t know who I am or where I am or what I’m doing, and I feel very misunderstood by myself,” they said. “I realized that’s because I don’t fit into either.”

Smith announced they had changed their preferred pronoun in September, sharing an Instagram photo of the words: “MY PRONOUNS ARE THEY / THEM.”

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” Smith wrote in the caption. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f— it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”