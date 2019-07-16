Sam Smith Fan-Girls Over Meeting Lizzo: 'Can’t Wait to Watch You Continue to Take Over the World'

Blame it on her juice!

Rising rapper-singer-flautist Lizzo has found another famous fan in Sam Smith.

On Tuesday, the British Grammy winner revealed he recently met the "Truth Hurts" rapper — and professed his love for her on social media.

“So truly happy I got to meet @lizzo the other day,” Smith, 27, tweeted. “Her show was out of this world!! Made me feel so high on life!! She is the one. Can’t wait to watch you continue to take over the world gorgeous xx.”

And Smith isn’t the first celebrity who admires Lizzo: Everyone from Whoopi Goldberg and Rihanna to Shawn Mendes has shown support for the up-and-coming R&B artist.

Raised in Houston, the 30-year-old (real name: Melissa Jefferson) moved to Minnesota and became a rising star in Minneapolis’ underground hip-hop scene. After earning regional acclaim for her debut album Lizzobangers (2013) and sophomore effort Big Grrrl Small World (2015), the rapper scored a major-label record deal with Atlantic.

Image zoom Lizzo; Sam Smith Frazer Harrison/Getty; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Lizzo dropped her debut major-label LP, Cuz I Love You, which includes the rising single "Juice," in April. That same month, the Netflix rom-com Someone Great featured her underrated 2017 single “Truth Hurts” in its soundtrack, and Lizzo seemingly shot to stardom overnight.

Last week, “Truth Hurts” became Lizzo’s first Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 — nearly two years after its original release.

Lizzo is on the road with her electrifying, empowering Cuz I Love You Tour.