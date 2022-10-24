Sam Smith and Kim Petras Become First Out Non-Binary and Transgender Soloists to Top the Hot 100

"NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I'm so grateful. Sam I can't thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point," Petras wrote on Instagram about the historic Billboard Hot 100 accomplishment

By
Published on October 24, 2022 05:25 PM
Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Photo: Michael Bailey Gates

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' hit single "Unholy" has officially reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it's a historic accomplishment.

The chart-topping pop song's impressive feat marks Smith's highest entry on the US chart since 2014's "Stay with Me" reached No. 2 and Petras' first-ever song to even reach the Hot 100 whatsoever.

Furthermore, Smith becomes the first-ever openly non-binary solo artist — while Petras becomes the first openly transgender solo artist — to reach the top of the chart since its 1991 launch, per Billboard.

"NUMBER ONEEEE HOT 100! I'm so grateful. Sam I can't thank you enough for riding with me for years at this point," wrote Petras in a celebratory post on Instagram. "I'm so honored to be a part of your first number one in the US which you should have 500 of at this point. I love you forever angel Sam 💗"

"Unholy" saw success on TikTok via a pre-release clip before it officially dropped on Sept. 22, and since then it's been embraced by radio stations across the country. The song has also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland and Smith's native UK, among several other territories.

Earlier this month, Petras spoke to Billboard about hoping the song would reach No. 1 on the Hot 100. "It does look like a kind of [chart-topping] trajectory, not gonna lie — that No. 1 slot would be pretty sick," she told the outlet. "It's been such a pleasant collaboration with someone I truly respect and feel very inspired by. I'm extremely happy for Sam — and of course for me, too."

She also discussed how rare it is for transgender artists to achieve chart success. "I just really don't want to be the last. There's always been incredible and talented trans artists, and they have been paid dust," said Petras, citing artists like Amanda Lear, Ayesha Erotica and the late SOPHIE for helping pave the way despite not getting mainstream recognition.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras. Michael Bailey Gates

"That same story just keeps repeating over and over for trans girls who have been making exceptional music and have been pushed under the rug while someone else takes credit from them," she continued. "I'm just happy that Sam gave me the chance to shine here. I hope I can help break the cycle — it feels like people are finally ready for us to succeed, and that fills me with a lot of joy."

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month, Smith detailed the inspiration behind "Unholy" — and specifically the lyrics: "A lucky, lucky girl / She got married to a boy like you / She'd kick you out if she ever, ever knew / 'Bout all the ---- you tell me that you do."

"This song is about being part of someone's secret that you don't want to be a part of," Smith told Clarkson. "Being in the music industry, I've spent a lot of time with a lot of guys and a lot of dirty pigs. I've been part of secrets I didn't want to be a part of sometimes... I hate secrets. I'm not into it."

"Unholy" will be featured on Smith's upcoming fourth studio album Gloria, set for a Jan. 27, 2023 release via Capitol Records.

