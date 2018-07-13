Sam Smith has paid tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

On Thursday, the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer, 26, documented his visit to the Pulse nightclub in Florida, where a shooter killed 49 people and injured more than 50 on June 12, 2016.

“Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate,” Smith captioned an Instagram photo from the gay bar.

He added: “To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go to and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you.”

Smith’s stop at the nightclub came in between dates on the North American leg of his The Thrill of It All Tour with his opener, Grammy-nominated country singer Cam; the international tour wraps in November in Perth, Australia.

The English star sang about his experiences as a gay man on his breakout 2014 album, In the Lonely Hour. Then last year, Smith opened up about his gender-fluid identity, telling The Sunday Times: “I feel just as much woman as I am man.”