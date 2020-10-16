The pop singer also revealed that they are currently single during a Watch What Happens Live appearance

Sam Smith Explains Why They Got Kicked Off the Dating App Hinge: 'They Thought I Was a Catfish'

Sam Smith is single and ready to mingle — just not on one popular dating app.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, the 28-year-old "One Last Song" crooner opened up about dating amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how they have been kicked off the dating app Hinge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

First asked by a fan to either confirm or deny if they are still single, Smith told the guest: "I'm still single. I'm on the frontline with all the single people still and it's been difficult ... I've gone on all the apps and stuff."

WWHL host Andy Cohen then asked Smith if they took his advice to join Tinder, to which the pop singer replied, "I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the U.K. and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."

Image zoom Sam Smith

"That same thing has happened to me on dating apps but that's why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone who can get you on there and verify you," Cohen, 52, replied.

Smith then noted that they will join Tinder with a laugh before Joey King — who was the other guest on the evening talk show —chimed in with her own tale of woe while using dating apps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"By the way though, someone has used my face and photos as catfish for Tinder," the 21-year-old actress said. "A friend of mine who was on Tinder sent me a screenshot of someone who was using my pictures."

"Well, I can get you both verified on Tinder," Cohen reminded her as the trio laughed together.

Smith, who was previously linked to 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn in 2018 and spotted on a date with French product and furniture designer François Rocci earlier this year, might have a potential suitor though, all thanks to Cohen.

Before the television personality transitioned to the next guest inquiry on WWHL, Cohen brought attention back to the viewer who asked Smith the initial question. "Hold on, let me just back up because that audience member who just asked Sam the question was very cute," he said.

Asked by Cohen where he resides, the audience member — whose name was only revealed as Neil — cheerfully shared he is from Cleveland, Ohio. Cohen noted that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located there, which prompted Neil to tell Smith, "Come check it out!"