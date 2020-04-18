Sam Smith Says Demi Lovato 'Seems Happy at the Moment' with Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Sam Smith has (virtually) met his pal Demi Lovato’s new boyfriend!

Smith connected with Lovato and her new beau Max Ehrich during a video call Thursday night ahead of the release of their new song “I’m Ready.”

“They seem so sweet,” the singer, 27, told Andy Cohen of Lovato and Ehrich during an appearance on the Bravo host’s SiriusXM radio show Friday. “She seems happy at the moment which is the most important thing.”

PEOPLE confirmed late last month that Lovato and Ehrich were dating, and the pair appear to be social distancing together amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In early April, the “Cool for the Summer” singer was spotted grocery shopping at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles alongside Ehrich. Their first public appearance came after weeks of fan speculation about the relationship based on their social media presence.

In late March, Lovato made a brief, accidental appearance during Ehrich’s Instagram Live.

In the video, Ehrich, 28, was playing the piano for his fans when Lovato, 27, suddenly appeared from behind and tried to wrap a blanket around her new man.

“I’m on live! I’m on live,” the actor and singer urgently whispered to Lovato, who quickly hid her face with the blanket and fled off-screen as Ehrich covered his mouth while laughing and looking at the camera.

Ehrich has also posted other videos and photos of himself snuggling with Lovato’s dogs, Batman and Ella, on his Instagram. Lovato left a sweet comment on one such post.

“Quarantine daze,” Ehrich wrote alongside a photo of him laying on a bed next to Batman. Lovato was quick to comment on the post, sweetly writing, “My angels 😍.”

