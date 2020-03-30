Sam Smith Delays and Renames Third Studio Album amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Rick Kern/Getty

Like many other artists faced with the challenge of releasing new material during the current coronavirus pandemic, Sam Smith has announced plans to delay their album to a time later this year.

The “How Do You Sleep?” singer announced in an Instagram post Monday that they will be postponing the release of their third studio album, as well as changing its name altogether.

The album was set to be titled To Die For, the same name of Smith’s latest single, and had a scheduled release date of May 1.

In the Instagram post that Smith addressed to his “wonderful fans,” they began, “Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation. I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.”

RELATED: Sam Smith Encourages Fans to Pick Up a Book Amid Social Distancing — ‘Even Though I Hate Reading’

They then added, “I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time. Don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise! But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about.”

They concluded, “Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always.”

RELATED: Sam Smith Shares Photos of All the Stages of Their ‘Quarantine Meltdown’

Smith’s third album is set to follow his hit 2014 Grammy winning LP In the Lonely Hour and 2017’s follow-up, The Thrill of It All.

Four official singles have been released from the album so far — “Dancing with a Stranger” with Fifth Harmony’s Normani, “How Do You Sleep?,” “I Feel Love,” a cover of Donna Summer’s 1977 hit single and the previously mentioned track, “To Die For.”

The album will also include the Calvin Harris collaboration, “Promises,” and “Fire on Fire” from the miniseries Watership Down.

Smith previously teased the album’s release back in Feb. when he tweeted a photo of the albums cover art and wrote, “My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow. I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.