Sam Smith Steps Out with Rumored New Boyfriend François Rocci as They Share a Kiss

Sam Smith seems to have found new love!

The 28-year-old singer was spotted on a date with French product and furniture designer François Rocci in North London on Tuesday.

The couple were seen sharing a kiss at a table outside a bar. The two enjoyed drinks and a smoke.

Smith's rumored new boyfriend graduated from Royal College of Art in 2018 with an MA in Design Product after getting his BA from Kingston University two years prior, his website explained.

He last worked as a product design engineer at CTO Lighting for a year and a half. He stopped working there this month, according to his LinkedIn.

The Clapton, England-based designer boasts several designs on his website and Instagram, including center tables, glass trays and chandeliers. Smith follows Rocci on Instagram.

Rocci would be the "Promises" singer's first boyfriend since dating actor Brandon Flynn for eight months. The two broke up in June 2018.

"I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me," Smith told UK's The Times months after the breakup. "It's still quite raw."

"Brandon was wonderful," Smith said about 26-year-old actor. "All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty."

Rocci is also Smith's first love interest since coming out as non-binary in March 2019 and changing their pronouns to they/them a few months later.

"When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking," Smith told Jameela Jamil on her Instagram show I Weigh Interviews. "I was like, 'F—, that is me.'"