Sam Smith Cozies Up to Designer Christian Cowan on N.Y.C. Stroll

The "Unholy" singer is set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 17, 2023 05:55 PM

Is Sam Smith off the market?

The "Unholy" singer was spotted getting cozy with designer Christian Cowan during a walk in New York City on Sunday, prompting buzz that the two may be an item.

Smith, 30, was photographed giving Cowan, 27, a kiss atop the head, and the pair were also snapped walking arm-in-arm as they strolled through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood.

A rep for Smith couldn't be reached for comment, while a rep for Cowan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British singer — who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — is set to perform as the musical guest on this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, while Cowan opened his first flagship store in SoHo in March.

Singer Sam Smith sports a yellow jacket, rolled-up jeans and Bottega Veneta lug boots as they kiss a male friend while locking arms in Soho in New York City.
Sam Smith and Christian Cowan. Christopher Peterson/Splash

A tattoo artist based in Sydney, Australia also shared a photo of Smith and Cowan stopping into his studio together to Instagram on Monday, writing that he'd inked Smith with a red plant design.

The pair have been close since at least December, when Cowan accompanied Smith on a trip to the White House, where they posed for a photo with President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The "Dancing with a Stranger" singer was on hand for a performance in celebration of Biden officially signing the Respect for Marriage Act.

Smith opened up about their dating history to British GQ in October, saying that they've "only had three boyfriends."

"All of them, equally, were just incredible teachers. And I think that now, it's definitely changed how I am in relationships, because I don't need another person to direct me to me," the star said. "I direct them to me myself. Because I know who I am. And it's beautiful. Every single relationship is different. Every two people are different. And I think it's just learning your own language together."

The four-time Grammy winner — who will release their fourth studio album Gloria on Jan. 27 — was previously linked to 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. The pair split in 2018 after eight months together.

"I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me," Smith told UK's The Times in 2018. "It's still quite raw… Brandon was wonderful. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty."

The British-born Cowan founded his label in 2016, and told V Magazine that the goal is "all about celebrating our queer culture and club kid culture."

