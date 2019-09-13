Sam Smith Changes Pronouns to 'They/Them': 'I’ve Decided to Embrace Myself for Who I Am'

Image zoom Sam Smith Jeff Spicer/Getty

Sam Smith is opening up about gender identity.

Six months after coming out as non-binary, the British pop star, 27, changed their pronouns to “they/them” on Friday in an emotional Instagram post, sharing a photo of the words: “MY PRONOUNS ARE THEY / THEM.”

“Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM,” Smith wrote in the caption. “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f— it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

Smith went on to note that they are not yet comfortable saying more about being non-binary now but wants to represent the community by being visible.

“I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open,” Smith wrote.

At the end of the post, Smith added a list of figures in the non-binary and trans community who helped the Grammy winner understand their identity.

“If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight every day,” Smith wrote. “These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding.”

According to LGBTQ media organization GLAAD, the terms “non-binary” or “genderqueer” are “used by some people who experience their gender identity and/or gender expression as falling outside the categories of man and woman. They may define their gender as falling somewhere in between man and woman, or they may define it as wholly different from these terms. The term is not a synonym for transgender or transsexual and should only be used if someone self-identifies as non-binary and/or genderqueer.”

Smith first came out as non-binary in an interview with actress Jameela Jamil in the debut episode of her new Instagram-based show I Weigh Interviews, saying: “When I saw the word non-binary/genderqueer and I read into it and I heard these people speaking. I was like, ‘F—, that is me.’”

Then, in the June 2019 issue of British GQ, Smith opened up about being non-binary.

“Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn’t feel comfortable being a man really. I never really did,” they said in the cover story. “Some days I’ve got my manly side and some days I’ve got my womanly side, but it’s when I’m in the middle of that switch that I get really, really depressed and sad. Because I don’t know who I am or where I am or what I’m doing, and I feel very misunderstood by myself.”