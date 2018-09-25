Sam Smith Breaks Silence on His Split From 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn: 'It’s Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith is searching for the good in goodbye.

Three months after splitting from 13 Reasons Why star, Brandon Flynn, the musician is finally speaking out about their breakup.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me,” Smith told UK’s The Times of his eight-month relationship with Flynn. “It’s still quite raw.”

Although the stars unfollowed each other on Instagram at the time of their split (with Smith deleting all photos of Flynn), the 26-year-old singer told the British publication that the split was amicable and had nothing but nice things to say about his former partner.

“Brandon was wonderful,” Smith said. “All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

The “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer also admitted that his public romance with Flynn, 24, — which included occasional PDA on social media and during outings together — was important for gay representation.

“Seeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing,” he explained. “You don’t see it loads.”

Smith and Flynn were first spotted kissing and holding hands while out in the Big Apple in October 2017. That same month, they attended a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

It wasn’t until December, however, that the pair made their relationship Instagram official, each sharing a picture of them wearing unicorn-themed travel neck pillows.

Since their breakup, Smith has been on tour promoting his latest album, The Thrill of It All — which was released in November — and has been working on more music, including a collaboration with Calvin Harris which dropped in mid-August.

Around that time, the “Stay With Me” singer got himself into troubled waters after he was recorded by Adam Lambert explaining what he really thought about Michael Jackson.

The pals were boating with friends near Catalina, California, when the American Idol alum, 36, unintentionally shared a clip in which Smith said: “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but [‘Human Nature’] is a good song.“

Lambert quickly removed the video from Instagram, but it was saved and re-shared online, and Smith immediately caught flak.

The “If I Had You” singer later came to Smith’s defense and said, “The poor guy — now people are jumpin’ all over him! And it’s like, look: The guy is entitled to his opinion.”

Added Lambert of his friend: “And also: It was a sliver of a fuller conversation that was actually quite interesting. I think people need to give him a break.”