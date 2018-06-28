Sam Smith and 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn Split: Report

Sam Smith is way too good at goodbyes, and it looks like he’s said one to boyfriend Brandon Flynn.

The couple, who had been dating since October, have gone their separate ways, The Sun reports. Reps for both stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of their reported split comes as Smith, 26, was spotted partying at Candibar in Boston’s Theater District on Sunday night with a small group of friends. Meanwhile, Flynn, 24, was in New York City for the 2018 New York City LGBT Pride March with his pals including 13 Reasons Why costars Tommy Dorfman and Kate Walsh.

Both have since unfollowed each other on Instagram too, with Smith deleting all photos of Flynn. Pictures of Smith still remain on Flynn’s page, including a sweet birthday tribute to the Grammy winner from back in May where the actor gushed, “He’s an angel! He makes me so f—— happy.”

At the Brooklyn stop of his The Thrill Of It All Tour on Wednesday night, Smith appeared to address the breakup — telling the audience, “I’m going through some s—.”

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn

Smith and Flynn kept much of their romance out of the public eye.

They were first spotted kissing and holding hands while out in the Big Apple in October. That same month, they attended a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together.

The duo had also been liking and commenting on each other’s social media posts, Smith leaving an “x” in the comments of a photo Flynn posted in September supporting the LGBTQ community — the first sign that something might be going on between them. Some of Flynn’s comments since have included: “You’re so good boy,” “🍏 of my eye” and “Zaddy” — to which Smith responded with a kissing face emoji.

It wasn’t until December that Smith and Flynn made their relationship Instagram official, each sharing a picture snapped as they wore unicorn-themed travel neck pillows. “Rare sighting in London,” Flynn captioned the photo.

Brandon Flynn and Sam Smith

Trips to the Grammy Awards and many public displays of affection followed, including one very passionate kiss the two shared in London back in February.

According to Smith, that particular smooch was a joke, with the two pretending to attack one another.

“He looks like Ursula sucking the voice out of Ariel,” Smith explained in March on BBC Radio 1, comparing his then-boyfriend to the villain in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. “It’s so embarrassing.”

So how will this affect Smith’s music?

His latest album, The Thrill of It All, was released in November with the lead single “Too Good at Goodbyes.” At the time of the tune’s release in September, Smith said he was still battling heartbreak, calling himself “very, very single” — though he seemed optimistic about love.

“I do feel like I’m ready for something more positive, more than I was,” the Oscar winner told Beats 1‘s Zane Lowe. “What I’ve been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it.”

In January, Smith said that Flynn had inspired him to write some happier music.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” he told V magazine. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”