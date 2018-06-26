Sam Smith knows how to have a good time while out on tour.

The Grammy-winner, 26, was spotted partying at Candibar in Boston’s Theater District on Sunday night with a small group of friends. Dressed in black Adidas track pants, a black tee, and white sneakers, the crooner was spotted “dancing and having a good time” with his pals, and smoking a cigarette outside on the sidewalk.

“I don’t believe he was drinking,” fellow club-goer Joe Coon told PEOPLE. “I don’t think people recognized him. I would have thought people would swarm him, but it didn’t happen. The people he was with were trying to prevent people from taking photos/videos.”

Sam Smith Joel Ryan/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Smith has been linked with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, 24, since October. However, Flynn didn’t join Smith for the night out in Boston, and instead was spotted at the Pride parade in New York.

“Brandon wasn’t with them,” Coon told PEOPLE of the actor who has been dating Smith for eight months.

That same day, Flynn celebrated the 2018 New York City LGBT Pride March with costars Tommy Dorfman and Kate Walsh, who shared a group selfie on Instagram with the caption: “Just me with a coupla sexpots @tommy.dorfman @flynnagin11 happy #pride kitties!!”

Flynn was spotted taking to the N.Y.C. streets as he interacted with fans and walked the parade route with Dorfman and their friends.

Smith is in Boston on his The Thrill of It All Tour — he’ll perform at the TD Garden on Tuesday evening.