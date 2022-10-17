Sam Smith Announces Upcoming 4th Studio Album 'Gloria' and Says It 'Feels Like a Coming of Age'

Gloria will feature Smith's latest hit single "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras

By
Published on October 17, 2022 06:15 PM
Sam Smith. Photo: courtesy Capitol Music Group

Sam Smith is ready to get "Unholy" on their upcoming album.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning acclaimed vocalist announced their fourth studio album, Gloria, and revealed the body of work will see them delve into personal topics from romance to deceit and all the passion that lies between.

"It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation. It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record," said Smith, 30, in a press release. "And it feels like a coming of age."

The album cover features a shot of Smith, donning no shirt and bleach blonde hair, with a shoulder tattoo — seemingly featuring two male-presenting individuals kissing — visible in the artwork.

Sam Smith. courtesy Capitol Music Group

Crafted alongside Jimmy Napes, Stargate and ILYA, the record will feature Smith's latest hit single "Unholy" featuring Kim Petras, which currently sits atop the Billboard Global 200, as well as recent single "Love Me More."

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, Smith detailed the inspiration behind "Unholy" — and specifically the lyrics: "A lucky, lucky girl / She got married to a boy like you / She'd kick you out if she ever, ever knew / 'Bout all the ---- you tell me that you do."

"This song is about being part of someone's secret that you don't want to be a part of," Smith told Clarkson. "Being in the music industry, I've spent a lot of time with a lot of guys and a lot of dirty pigs. I've been part of secrets I didn't want to be a part of sometimes... I hate secrets. I'm not into it."

Marking their first album since 2020's Love Goes, Smith's Gloria is set for a Jan. 27, 2023 release via Capitol Records.

