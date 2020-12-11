Sam Smith Accepts Shawn Mendes' Apology After Using Incorrect Pronoun: 'We're All Learning'

"It absolutely slipped my mind. Won't happen again..." Mendes wrote in his apology to Smith

Sam Smith has nothing but love for Shawn Mendes after he accidentally misgendered them.

After presenting Smith's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball appearance on Thursday night, Mendes sent out an apology to Smith for using their incorrect pronouns. (Smith is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.)

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for referring to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," the 22-year-old wrote. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Won't happen again... Sending you so much love!"

"Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met! ❤️❤️," Mendes added.

Reposting the message on their own Instagram, Smith, 28, shared that there were no hard feelings for the "Wonder" singer.

"We're all learning together 🤍🤍," they wrote. "Happy holidays, all my love xx."

Smith — who released their album Love Goes in late October — shared that they had changed their pronouns to they and them instead of he and him last September. (They came out as non-binary in June 2019.)

"Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM," Smith wrote in the caption. "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender, I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

"I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f— it!" they wrote. "I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

During an interview with CBS This Morning last month, Smith opened up about coming out non-binary and the "ridicule" and "bullying" they've faced.

"Queer people all around the world, we don't identify within those two places. Gender, for me, has been nothing but traumatizing and challenging throughout my life," Smith said. "It's so hard to explain. I just feel like myself. I don't feel like a man, basically."