Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September after they first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016

Sam Asghari Tells Fiancée Britney Spears, 'The World Is Ours Baby,' in Sweet Instagram Post

Sam Asghari is ready for anything with his fiancée, Britney Spears.

Asghari, 27, posted a photo of himself and Spears, 40, on Instagram Wednesday, showing the couple cuddled up on a couch and smiling for the camera.

Spears rocked a white dress with bright red boots while leaning into Asghari, who sported a leather jacket and jeans, wrapping an arm around Spears' shoulder with a hand on her leg. The two cozied up in front of a window, over a city lit up against the night sky.

"The world is ours baby 🦁," Asghari captioned the post.

Spears and her fiancé first met in 2016, on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. After five years of dating, Asghari proposed in September with a 4-carat round-cut diamond ring.

"Words can't even say how shocked I am 💍 … geez although the asshole was way overdue 😜 !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram shortly after her engagement. "It was definitely worth the wait."

She added, "Yes world … that beautiful f—ing man in that picture is MINE 😍 !!! I'm so blessed it's insane 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!"

Asghari opened up about his relationship with Spears in a September photoshoot with Men's Health, telling the outlet that he prioritizes his fiancée's happiness.

"I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I'll do it," the actor said at the time. "I'm not going to argue. What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.' "

Asghari's latest post comes as Spears publicly feuds with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and battles her father, Jamie Spears, in court over legal fees.

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn, 30, on Monday, demanding that she stop sharing stories about his client's life while promoting her memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Rosengart claimed that Jamie Lynn was sharing "false" and "fantastical grievances" on her book tour, and had "exploited [Britney] for monetary gain."

In response, Jamie Lynn's lawyer Bryan Freedman fired back at Rosengart in a letter of his own, calling out the "vile statements" Britney has posted to social media about her sister amid their feud, TMZ reported Wednesday.

"These include, but are not limited to, statements such as Britney should have 'slapped you and mamma right across your f faces!!!' and 'Whipped your ass', and 'popped the s out of your ass,' " the letter said. Jamie Lynn's attorney demanded that Britney stop posting such sentiments, for fear of inciting violence against his client and her family.

Britney has also been locked in a legal battle with her father, who has requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November 2021.

Jamie, 69, filed court documents in December 2021, demanding his daughter's estate pay his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

The documents stated, "Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire."

Britney filed documents in response to her father's demands on Friday, alleging that Jamie had violated California's standards of conduct with his financial misconduct while acting as her conservator.

In a court hearing Wednesday, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny did not make a decision regarding Jamie's request.