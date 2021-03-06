Sam Asghari and Britney Spears began dating after he starred in her music video for "Slumber Party"

Sam Asghari Opens Up About Wanting to Be a 'Young Dad' and His Relationship with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari is opening up about the beginning of his relationship with his girlfriend Britney Spears.

In a new interview with Forbes, the Iranian-born actor and fitness influencer shared that he was initially hesitant about filming the music video where he met the pop star back in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asghari, 27, explained that he had recently done a music video with the band Fifth Harmony and wasn't interested in doing another, but his friend convinced him.

"I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film," he said. "My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn't want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for 'Slumber Party.' "

Image zoom Sam Asghari | Credit: Aaron Poole/getty images

"My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video," he continued, talking about Spears. "My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.' "

At first, Asghari didn't know who or what the project was for, but decided to take the gig anyways.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I didn't know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there," he recalled.

Asghari and Spears, 39, began dating after filming the music video and now, more than four years later, he said he's ready to take the next step in his career and relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told Forbes. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

RELATED: Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Britney Spears: I'm 'Looking Forward' to a 'Normal, Amazing Future' Together

Earlier this week, Spears celebrated Asghari's 27th birthday with several social media tributes. On her Instagram page, she shared two hilarious video clip, in which the couple separately attempt to do the same playful dance to her 2003 hit song, "Toxic," from inside a shower room wearing matching robes.

"Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh 😂🎉🎈!!!!!" she captioned her post. "Who did it better ???? @samasghari."