Sam Asghari's Sister Congratulates Him and Britney Spears on Engagement: 'Love You Both'

Sam Asghari's sister is sharing her best wishes for the newly engaged couple.

On Thursday, Fay Asghari shared an Instagram photo alongside her brother, 27, and Britney Spears, 39, where she congratulated the pair on their engagement.

"Congratulations to these love birds on their engagement 🕊❤️ I'm so excited about this new chapter in your life! Love you both @samasghari@britneyspears👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻," Fay wrote.

The couple got engaged earlier this month and shared the news on Instagram, while Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in a statement to PEOPLE that he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," said Cohen.

Another source told PEOPLE at the time that Britney was "ecstatic."

On Wednesday, Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of his daughter's estate after 13 years.

The hearing occurred one week after Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart asked the court to suspend Jamie, 69, and formally appoint a temporary successor. Judge Brenda Penny did so, naming John Zabel as Spears' temporary conservator of the estate until Dec. 31.

"[This decision is] in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal," Penny said.

Since then, both parties have spoken out. After the court hearing, Spears' attorney addressed the crowd outside the courthouse, telling reporters, "[The next court date of] Nov. 12 will be about the termination of the entire conservatorship. It's a great day for justice. She's very happy. We're all very happy."

Shortly after, Britney shared a video of herself on a plane on Instagram, and captioned it "On Cloud 9 right now." (She and Asghari are currently on vacation.)

Meanwhile, in a statement released by attorney Vivian Thoreen on Thursday, Jamie's lawyer expressed disappointment in the result and detailed the "tremendous amount of daily worry and work" he has encountered within the last 13 years as her conservator.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," the statement read. "This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required."

In the statement, Thoreen also said that the outcome was "frankly, a loss for Britney" but that Jamie will continue to "look out for the best interests of his daughter."

"These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer," the statement read, noting that it was Jamie who "took the initiative" to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship in the first place, and who asked to have it terminated again at Wednesday's hearing.