Sam Asghari Shows Off New Wedding Ring While Jamming Out During Car Ride: 'Just Married!'

Sam Asghari is proud to be a newlywed!

In a new video posted to the actor and fitness instructor's Instagram Story on Tuesday, Asghari excitedly shows off his wedding ring while driving with wife Britney Spears and jamming out to Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean."

Seemingly filmed by Spears, 41, the video sees Asghari, 28, in the driver's seat as Jackson's chart-topping 1983 hit plays over the car speakers. "Just married! Yes, yes, yes!" exclaimed the Hacks actor in the clip while rhythmically nodding his head from side to side.

sam asghari Sam Asghari | Credit: sam asghari/instagram

"Hey baby. Hey," said Spears, trying to get his attention, before jokingly discouraging him. "Don't do that in front of people."

"You have to!" replied a smiling Asghari, taking his wife's jest in stride.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," according to sources.

Making the union official, the couple exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. The bride received two platinum eternity bands to complement her engagement ring. The first is classic round diamond band in a shared prong setting, and the second a marquise diamond band set east-west in a bezel eternity band. The gems in both bands are just under two carats in total weight per ring.

In a classic choice, the groom got a classic platinum 5mm band with comfort fit.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding The rings | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Shortly after the wedding, another source told PEOPLE Spears and Asghari "enjoy being newlyweds and just hanging out in L.A.," adding, "They are both very happy."

"The wedding was everything Britney could have wished for and more," continued the insider. "She loved it all."

Added the source: "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet, but Britney would love to take another trip."

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed the newlyweds signed a prenup ensuring Asghari will not receive any of Spears' multi-million dollar fortune earned before the wedding date in the event that they split in the future.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Shortly after the couple announced their engagement in September, Asghari took to Instagram and joked about needing a prenup to protect his own belongings — which clearly aren't worth as much financially as Spears' earnings.