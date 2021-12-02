Sam Asghari Says He's Inspired by 'Wife' Britney Spears' 'Beautiful Heart' Ahead of Her 40th Birthday

A source told PEOPLE last month that Spears has begun preparing for her wedding with Asghari

Sam Asghari is showing some love for his fiancée.

One day before Britney Spears' 40th birthday, Asghari shared a series of photos on Instagram of himself with Spears — and declared his admiration for her "relentless strength."

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️," the fitness guru, 27, wrote on Wednesday, alongside the photos of the couple giving each other a big smooch and then smiling.

He added, "Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 #dec2nd @britneyspears."

Shortly after, Spears shared a post of her own with the same photos and said she has been "working out" and is feeling "blessed."

"Oh the precious joy today," she wrote. "Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I'm not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics 😂📷 … I've been working out and it's real … whatever 🤷🏼‍♀️💅🏼 !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

Last month, Asghari walked the red carpet of the House of Gucci film and spoke to Variety on the red carpet about the end of Spears' 13-year conservatorship. He said that it's "an amazing time" for the couple and that he "absolutely" thought the legal hold on his fiancée would come to an end.

"I'm just living my life and we're going to have such an amazing future together," he said. "I just can't wait for all of that to happen."

He added, "I just want to thank her so much for putting me on the map as far as everything else that's going on with my career. Let's be real! Let's be real now."

That same month, a source shared with PEOPLE that Spears is looking forward to and preparing for her wedding with Asghari. "Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," the insider said at the time.

The couple announced their engagement in September, after more than four years of dating.

A source previously told PEOPLE that "Sam has been Britney's rock for years."

"He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said at the time. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."