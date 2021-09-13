Sam Asghari Says He'll Do Anything for Britney Spears: 'Happy Wife, Happy Life'

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears announced their engagement on Sunday after more than four years of dating

For Sam Asghari, the secret to keeping his relationship with fiancée Britney Spears strong is simple: let her have her way!

The 27-year-old actor — who announced his engagement to Spears, 39, on Sunday — spoke to Men's Health about his bond with the pop star, and explained that keeping her content is what makes him happy.

"I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I'll do it. I'm not going to argue," Asghari told the magazine. "What's that saying? 'Happy wife, happy life.'"

Though their situation may be extraordinary due to Spears' fame, Asghari said that some of their favorite activities to do together are among the more ordinary, including tennis, ping-pong and couples yoga.

"There's a lot of yoga that she likes to do. She's flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs," he said. "I'm not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it."

Asghari has been by Spears' side for more than four years after they first met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video. During that time, they've weathered the storm that is the singer's fight to end her 13-year conservatorship, which dad Jamie Spears filed to end last week after a heavy push from Spears and her legal team.

Though Asghari told Men's Health that he wasn't rushing marriage with the singer, as "love isn't just a piece of paper," the couple announced this weekend that they were engaged.

The personal trainer said Spears is well acquainted with his inner circle — including Asghari's three sisters, to whom he often turns for advice.

"Everybody knows [Spears]. My grandmother knows my girl," he said. "When I need an opinion, I go to my sisters. I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women. I had to; otherwise I would get my ass kicked."

He is currently pursuing a career in showbiz, and has appeared in shows like NCIS and Hacks; Spears has also championed his acting chops by publicly calling for him to be cast in the Fast & Furious franchise.

"Fame is not a job," he told Men's Health. "So I don't want to take it too seriously. And I don't think that's ever going to change, to be honest. I don't want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that."

As for his happiness, Asghari celebrated his engagement to Spears on Monday, writing in an Instagram Story, "My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations! We both love every single one of you!"

He also confirmed that he and the "Gimme More" singer would be protecting their personal assets before tying the knot.

"Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup. Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day," he joked along with two crying-laughing emojis.