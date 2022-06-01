Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears' 'Humbleness' First Attracted Him to Her: A 'Beautiful Soul'

Britney Spears may be a global icon known by millions, but it was the star's humility that first drew in her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Asghari, 28, opened up about his relationship with the pop star in a new GQ interview, and revealed his first impression upon meeting Spears in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

"It was the humbleness that attracted me," he said. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

The actor and fitness trainer popped the question to Spears, 40, in September, and explained that he sought help from his sisters and a friend while ring shopping, as he didn't want anything "super big and super celebrity."

"I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweler," he explained. "It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it. So I designed a really beautiful ring. It's a princess cut, for a real life princess."

Asghari said the "Toxic" singer was shocked by the proposal, and although he wanted to get permission from her sons Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, and family, he did not, as he did not tell anyone his proposal plan in advance.

"I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her," he said.

Spears recently teased the progress of her wedding planning on Instagram, sharing a snap of her veil. In an Instagram Story earlier this month, Asghari also revealed that "the big day has been set," though they are keeping it under wraps until after they've tied the knot.

Though Asghari revealed that Spears bought him a Rolex for their engagement — and he one for her — he also broke down the couple's finances, and told GQ that they trade off who pays for dinner and do not have a joint bank account.

The Asghari Fitness founder said that if it was up to him, they'd "probably live off of $60 a day," but because Spears has "expensive taste," he finds ways to compromise.

"I am careful with money because I do want to build a future for my children," he explained. "If you came to this country, you came with a purpose. You don't come here to goof around."

A source told PEOPLE in January that Asghari has been a source of positivity for Spears, whose years-long conservatorship ended in November, amid an ongoing rift with her family.