Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears Documentaries Have Left Him with a 'Bad Aftertaste'

Britney Spears has been the subject of several documentaries and specials, including Netflix's upcoming Britney vs Spears

Amid a slew of documentaries chronicling the conservatorship plight of his fiancée Britney Spears, Sam Asghari is sticking by her side.

Asghari, 27, recently weighed in on the multiple documentaries focusing on Spears and her battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, and said that they have left him with a "bad aftertaste."

"Apparently my opinion has increased in value over last few days. Past docs left bad after taste. I'm hopeful this one will be respectful. I don't blame CNN , BBC or Netflix (which got me thru lockdowns) for airing them because, as an actor I tell other people's stories too," he wrote on his Instagram Story Friday.

"I question producers who made them 'just to shed light' without input or approval from subject," he added.

Asghari, an actor and personal trainer who became engaged to Spears, 39, earlier this month, also shared a clip from the Hulu and FX documentary Controlling Britney Spears, in which the singer's former assistant Felicia Culotta offered the star a sweet message of love.

Asghari reposted the clip to his Instagram Story on Sunday, adding a sad face and red heart emoji.

It's not the first time Asghari has expressed his opinions on the various specials and documentaries focusing on Spears; after Netflix shared a teaser for an upcoming documentary on Instagram, Asghari wrote, "I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting against injustice #freebritney."

Netflix's documentary, titled Britney vs Spears, will hit the streaming service on Tuesday. It follows others, including a BBC special in May titled The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, and a CNN special called Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom, which aired on Sunday.

In February, a New York Times documentary called Framing Britney Spears was released on Hulu and FX, exploring the origins of her conservatorship and the tabloid coverage of her early career. A sequel to that documentary, called Controlling Britney Spears, came out on Friday.

The follow-up featured interviews with a man named Alex Vlasov, who accused Spears' father Jamie Spears of monitoring his daughter's communications and secretly capturing audio recordings of her conversations, according to The New York Times.

Vlasov, who worked for a security firm named Black Box, said he was hired by Jamie as a way to protect Britney, and that his constant surveillance helped him control her life.

"All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court," a lawyer for Jamie Spears told the Times in a statement. "His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator — and the court's approval of his actions — speak for themselves."

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE Monday, saying, "Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney's private communications—especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system—represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties. Placing a listening device in Britney's bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines."

Spears herself has expressed disapproval of the retellings of her life, and in March, wrote on Instagram that she cried after the release of Framing Britney Spears.

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people," she wrote. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼."

Spears said she was "embarrassed by the light they put me in" in the documentary, and that she "cried for two weeks" afterward.

Then in May, after the release of the BBC documentary, the "Piece of Me" singer again aired her frustrations.

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life … what can I say … I'm deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing????" she wrote on Instagram. "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN."