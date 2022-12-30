Sam Asghari Responds to Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears' Social Media

Sam Asghari is addressing whether he is overstepping when it comes to his wife Britney Spears.

The fitness trainer, 28, touched on speculation that he's controlling what the Grammy Award winner, 41, posts on Instagram after she previously admitted that her social spots were "a lie" during her 13-year conservatorship, as she accused father Jamie Spears of controlling much of her life.

"I don't even control what we have for dinner," Asghari recently joked to photographers, according to Just Jared.

"In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where [some fans are] coming from," he explained of the accusations. "They're just being protective. If anything they're being good fans."

Suspicion around Britney's social media activity grew earlier this month when she celebrated her birthday with a tribute to her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, with whom she had previously been feuding.

Asghari previously defended his wife's social media activity after she began posting some risqué content, following the termination of her conservatorship last November.

"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this month. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June during an intimate ceremony with 60 guests in attendance, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Ansel Elgort and Maria Menounos.

A source told PEOPLE: "Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress. She cried happy tears at some moments."

The couple began dating in 2016 after he appeared in her "Slumber Party" music video, and they announced their engagement last September.