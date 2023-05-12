Sam Asghari Posts Video of Hike With Britney Spears Amid Rumors of Marital Struggles

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are apparently enjoying the great outdoors together.

"Hike with my woman," Asghari, 29, captioned an Instagram post featuring a video of himself with Spears, 41, smiling against a sunlit ocean backdrop. He added a heart-eyed emoji as punctuation.

The video, which several commenters on Asghari's account alleged is not a recent one, comes on the heels of rumors that the pair's union is unstable.

In March, Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent spoke out after rumors circulated about Asghari's marriage to Spears being on the rocks.

Addressing photos that showed Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen told PEOPLE that Asghari simply took off his ring because he was filming a movie. While it was unclear what movie Asghari was filming, he announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series, Lioness.

Prior to proposing to the music icon in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told Forbes in a March 2021 interview. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well."

Asghari echoed the same sentiments in a statement to PEOPLE following the release of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney Spears.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he shared. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Spears and the fitness trainer were first romantically linked after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Spears later revealed in a 2017 radio interview that it took nearly "five months" to reconnect after the shoot.