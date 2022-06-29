Sam Asghari o by Good Morning America on the wedding was "overdue" for them, "We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was," he said to Good Morning America on Wednesday

Sam Asghari Opens Up About His Marriage to Britney Spears: 'The Husband Thing Hasn't Hit Me'

Sam Asghari is still getting used to married life with Britney Spears.

In an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Wednesday, the actor and fitness trainer opened up about how he and Spears are enjoying being husband and wife, revealing "The husband thing hasn't hit me yet."

"I have to wear this thing now!" he joked, pointing to his wedding ring. "You know, it's just surreal man."

Asghari, 28, and Spears, 40, said their "I dos" on June 9 in an intimate wedding at the pop icon's Los Angeles home. The newlyweds, who were first romantically linked after they met on set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016, announced their engagement last September, months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.

"It's been a minute. It's way overdue for us," Asghari told GMA of their wedding. "We imagined this thing being a fairy tale and it was. And we only have 50-70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that's what we did."

Asked how Spears was doing, Asghari said, "She's amazing, she's doing well. She's my wife!" he said.

Spears has also been supportive of Asghari's acting career. The Iranian-American star is currently in the new film Hot Seat, alongside Mel Gibson, Shannen Doherty and Kevin Dillon.

The movie, out Friday, follows an ex-hacker being forced to break into high-level banking institutions. And Asghari told GMA he's appreciative of the spotlight Spears has given him to get roles like that.

"I didn't really get noticed until my wife gave me this amazing platform to work with so I'm always appreciative of that," he said. "But let's not take away from the fact that I've been working hard and I was already acting. I don't take any opportunity that I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that's happening."

He went on to praise his wife for being his biggest cheerleader, admitting he's learned a lot from her about navigating the business. "Just being in a relationship with someone who has achieved so much at such a young age just kind of gives me the understanding and teaches me so much about the little things I'm going to achieve, and the big things," he said.

"I want to be able to make my children or my future children happy," he added. "And they'll be like, Oh that's my dad, I want to be like my dad.' At the end of my life, I want to be able to have a great career. But more importantly, I want people to look up to me — my loved ones, my children, my wife, things like that.

Since their wedding, Asghari and Spears have been showing off married life on social media.

Though they've yet to go on their honeymoon, they've already marked their new chapter by moving into a new home.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Spears is more than happy with the property.

"Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam," the insider says. "She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

The star is "very happy" to be married, the source adds, and is still on cloud nine after her star-studded wedding, which took place at her old property in L.A.

"She still can't believe she is married," the source says. "She enjoys it very much and loves calling Sam her husband."