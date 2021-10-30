After Britney Spears referred to Sam Asghari as her "boyfriend" on Instagram, the personal trainer politely reminded her in the comments: "Fiancé*"

Sam Asghari Jokingly Reminds Britney Spears That He's Her Fiancé — and No Longer Her 'Boyfriend'

Sam Asghari is making sure there's no confusion about the status of his romantic relationship with Britney Spears.

When the pop icon, 39, referred to Asghari, 27, as her "boyfriend" on Instagram on Friday, the fitness trainer and actor politely corrected her in the comments with the word "Fiancé*" followed by a trio of affectionate emojis.

The reference came in a post Spears shared after a recent vacation to a private island, in which she mentioned how her "boyfriend always says, 'stay GRATEFUL.' "

Asghari's sweet comment garnered over 10,000 likes within two hours of being posted.

Spears' previous Instagram post showed them arriving via helicopter to the lush and secluded private island, which she noted was "nice... but waaaayyy too hot."

The couple announced their engagement last month, after more than four years of dating.

Asghari popped the question on Sept. 12, just five days after the singer's dad, Jamie, filed a petition to end her 13-year-long conservatorship. (Jamie, 69, was later suspended as the conservator of his daughter's estate on Sept. 29.)

Soon after the engagement news, a source close to the pop star told PEOPLE that she "wants to get married as soon as possible."

"She would love a beach ceremony at a tropical destination," added the source. "It will be a small wedding."

Spears confirmed her engagement on Instagram, showing off her new bling, which Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen said was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler and founder of Forever Diamonds Roman Malayev.

"I can't f---ing believe it," Spears captioned the video post.