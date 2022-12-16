Sam Asghari Defends Wife Britney Spears amid Nude Photo Backlash: 'Who Am I to Control Someone?'

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari is speaking out after the singer drew backlash for posting several nude photos of herself on Instagram.

The "Hold Me Closer" singer, 41, has established a presence on Instagram since her conservatorship, which put her under the watchful eye of dad Jamie Spears for 13 years, was terminated in November 2021.

In the year since, Spears has used the platform to share intimate details of her life with more than 41 million followers, including her vacations, thoughts on her personal family troubles and nude photographs, for which she uses oversized emojis to cover up her more private parts.

After a pair of posts on Thursday, fans questioning the star's intentions flooded the comments section, prompting Asghari, 28, to weigh in.

"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," the fitness trainer and actor wrote in a comment shared to his Instagram Story. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

sam asghari/instagram

Asghari and Spears tied the knot in June in an intimate wedding at her Los Angeles home. On Dec. 2, Spears' 41st birthday, the pop star shared a black-and-white shot from their wedding.

"The man I married !!! I'm so blessed !!!" she captioned the post.

The "Toxic" singer's son Jayden, 16, recently said he and older brother Sean Preston, 17, are both uncomfortable with their mother's social media use.

Jayden, whom Spears shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, told The Daily Mail in September that Preston asked the singer not to share photos of him on Instagram — and when she did anyway, "it didn't go well."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. J. Merritt/Getty

"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," Jayden said. "This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."

The teenager added that he feels that "social media helps her… So if that's what she wants to do, that's what she wants to do. I'm not going to hate her for that."

Hours after the interview was published, Spears replied in a statement shared on her Instagram where she sent her son "all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!"

"My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"