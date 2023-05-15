Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears Against 'Disgusting' People Using Her as a 'Money-Making Machine'

Asghari's video — an apparent reference to TMZ's new doc on Spears' conservatorship — comes amid speculation that his marriage to the pop star is on the rocks

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 15, 2023 11:23 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Photo: J. Merritt/Getty

Sam Asghari is speaking out in defense of wife Britney Spears amid rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.

The actor and fitness trainer, 29, shared a video to his Instagram Story on Sunday slamming the "absolutely disgusting" ways in which people in Spears' inner circle "told her story like it was theirs," an apparent reference to an upcoming TMZ documentary on the pop star's controversial conservatorship.

"The last thing I want to do is speak on my wife's behalf, I will never do that. I respect her privacy, that's why I don't talk as much," he said. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting."

He continued: "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison, where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine and then all of a sudden, after 15 years, when she's free after all [that] gaslighting and all those things that went down, now you're gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting, so don't do that."

Spears, 41, had her 13-year conservatorship terminated in November 2021, and has since said she was "victimized" by the order. The "Hold Me Closer" singer has regularly used social media to vent her frustrations and air grievances with family members involved in the conservatorship, including her dad Jamie Spears. She has said he forced her to work and spend time in a mental health facility.

Spears' family has long denied her claims, and they have said they only wanted to help.

Asghari — who married the singer in June 2022 — did not directly address a person or outlet in his video plea, though his frustrations appear to be aimed at the upcoming documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which is set to air on Fox Monday night.

Meanwhile, Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen shut down speculation in March that the couple's marriage was on the rocks, noting that Asghari was photographed without his wedding ring because he was filming a movie.

Asghari has previously defended his wife on social media, and in December, spoke out after Spears drew backlash for posting nude photos of herself on Instagram.

"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," he wrote in a comment shared to his Instagram Story. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spears is still adjusting to life post-conservatorship, a stretch that has included both highs (a No. 1 song, a multi-million dollar book deal) and lows (a stalled intervention in February).

"She had been under lock and key for 13 years. Have there been ups and downs? Yes," the insider told PEOPLE. "But some of the amazing things she's done recently have all been her choice. She is a survivor. Despite whatever ups and downs she's going through, she remains a survivor."

