Sam Asghari Celebrates Jamie Spears' Suspension as Fiancée Britney's Conservator: 'She Did This'

Judge Brenda Penny suspended the pop star's father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate on Wednesday

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is celebrating her latest legal win.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny suspended the pop star's father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. The move comes one week after Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart asked the court to suspend Jamie, and 13 years after she was first placed under a conservatorship.

John Zabel has been appointed in Jamie's place and will be the temporary conservator until Dec. 31. Of her decision, Penny said it was "in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal."

On his Instagram Story shortly after the suspension, Asghari wrote, "Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!" He later added a photo of himself giving a pink rose to Britney, followed by a black-and-white photo of a lion.

"She did this," he wrote atop the photo. "Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

He also shared the lion photo to his grid, using his nickname for Britney in the caption: "The power of the lioness!!!!! #freebritney"

In a bombshell June hearing, which marked the first time Britney spoke publicly against her conservatorship, she accused her father of abuse and said that she was being prevented from doing things she wanted to, like getting married and having more kids.

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie's attorney, said in court Wednesday that her client "has not talked to his daughter in many months, but he'd love to. … Everything Jamie has done is in [Britney's] best interest."

Amid the conservatorship battle, Britney and Asghari got engaged earlier this month.

They both shared the news on Instagram, and Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in an additional statement to PEOPLE that he is "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

A source told PEOPLE after Britney's June hearing that "Sam has been Britney's rock for years."

"He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source said. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."