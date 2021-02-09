Sam Asghari Breaks Silence on Britney Spears: I'm 'Looking Forward' to a 'Normal, Amazing Future' Together

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half," the Family Business actor tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has some sweet words of support for his longtime girlfriend.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the Family Business actor, 27, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Asghari — who has a recurring role on the BET+ show — was moved to speak out on the heels of a new documentary about the pop star's life, which was not authorized by the star.

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video shoot in 2016 and began dating later that year.

While the couple keep their romance mostly private, Spears and Asghari have shared snippets of their relationship on social media.

In December, the "Toxic" singer rang in her 39th birthday with Asghari by her side. "Okay baby, we get it. It's your birthday. We've been celebrating for a month. Let's move on," he quipped in an Instagram video. He also shared a romantic photo — seemingly taken during a recent vacation to Hawaii — of a cake next to two birthday balloons amid an oceanside backdrop.

Last year, Spears expressed how much she missed her boyfriend while they social distanced apart at the beginning of the pandemic.

"I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime 😭 !!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram in April.

"I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit 🙄😳😳 !!!!!" she added. "Guess that's what missing someone can do ❤️ …. who else is experiencing this ????!"

The couple later reunited and shared a workout video and pool day via their Instagram accounts in May. Then in June, they headed to the beach — with masks on — for a relaxing summer date.