Salt-N-Pepa Reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'Women Everywhere Were Inspired'

The iconic hip-hop group is now forever cemented on the Walk of Fame, and they joined forces again to celebrate

By
Published on November 5, 2022 03:30 PM

Salt-N-Pepa pushed it, and now they've made it on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The iconic hip-hop group — consisting of Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra "Pepa" Denton, and Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper — earned the distinction when they reunited Friday to unveil their plaque in Los Angeles.

"Your setback is a setup for your comeback," James, 56, said. "Everything you're experiencing and learning along the way is preparing you for what you asked for, for what you prayed for."

The ceremony gave all three women, who rose to prominence in the '80s with hit singles like "Shoop," "Push It," and "Whatta Man," a chance to share what the experience means to them in separate speeches.

This moment marked the group's first public appearance together since Spinderella left the group in 2019 which followed a lawsuit over alleged unpaid royalties. She also claimed to have received a "termination" email to leave the group. Since that time, Spinderella said she's been "wrongfully excluded" from Lifetime's biopic about the group and that their relationship was "over." But on Friday, the band put issues aside momentarily to celebrate their lasting legacy.

DJ Spinderella, Sandra Denton and Cheryl Wray from Hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa at the star ceremony where Salt-N-Pepa is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on November 4, 2022. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

"Women everywhere were inspired, forever changed by the message of strength and independence," Spinderella, 51, said. "And what our message did for you guys, it also did for me as well... Thank you S and P for mentoring me. Salt, Pep, life lessons. We've been through the ups and downs. But I have to thank you for those lessons. Because it wasn't just the music to me. It was our relationship. And that means everything to me. So whatever we gotta do to fix that, let's get some unity back in this. Let's figure it out and be iconic and be what the fans want."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Sandra Denton, DJ Spinderella and Cheryl Wray of Salt-N-Pepa pose for photos as they are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Denton, 55, said she was "honored" by the distinction as she reflected on the death of her father, and how his words helped her decide to attend school in Queens. That's where she met her musical partner for the first time. "When he passed, that's all I could think about, 'Oh, my god, I gotta make my daddy proud, be strong, do these things."

Denton also looked at the current state of hip-hop, specifically as it pertains to women in the game, and how Salt-N-Pepa contributed to paving the way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was a No. 1 question, will hip-hop last," she said. "And I was like, 'Yo, they love us all over this world.' And look at that. Hip-hop has lasted for the women. We gotta keep empowering each other like we do, lifting each other up, pass the torch. And I'm telling you, this is our time as well. And it goes to show you that Salt-N-Pepa got a stamp on the Earth."

Salt-N-Pepa will soon perform on Dancing with the Stars for "'90s Night" on Nov. 7, which will also feature other memorable acts from the decade like Kid 'N Play, En Vogue, and Vanilla Ice on Disney+.

Related Articles
gettyimages-121163387.jpg
DJ Spinderella Says Her 'Relationship Is Over' with Salt-N-Pepa Unless 'They Offer an Apology'
gettyimages-121163387.jpg
Spinderella Says She Was 'Wrongfully Excluded' from Salt-N-Pepa Biopic, Expresses 'Disappointment'
2018 Billboard Music Awards salt-n-pepa and spinderella
Salt-N-Pepa Respond to DJ Spinderella's Claim She Was Excluded from Their Biopic: 'Perception Is Not Reality'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa
All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 2 Kids with Nick Cannon
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to Himself While Accepting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'There's Only One Khaled'
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Janelle Monáe Looks Radiant in London, Plus Carey Mulligan, Gabrielle Union and More
Salt-N-Pepa in First Look of Upcoming Biopic
Push It! GG Townson and Laila Odom Transform into Salt-N-Pepa in First Look of Upcoming Biopic
Loretta Lynn
Country Stars Mourn the Loss of 'Icon' Loretta Lynn: 'One of the Greatest There Ever Will Be'
Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel Makes History as First Filipino-American to Win Miss USA
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Joel Goodman/Lnp/Shutterstock (3785643k) The Seekers - Judith Durham The Seekers in concert at Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, Britain - 29 May 2014
Judith Durham, Lead Vocalist of The Seekers, Dead at 79
Salma Hayek Pinault attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Salma Hayek Receives Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Recounts Struggles from Early in Her Career
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
James Brolin and actress/singer Barbra Streisand hold hands as they stand next to one another as they attend Showtime's Pre Golden Globe Party on January 24, 2004 in Hollywood, California
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline