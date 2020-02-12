Saint Motel Debuts 'Van Horn' Music Video Set in an Alternate Western Universe

A dog walks into a bar … and gets the whole crowd dancing?

That’s what happens, at least, in Saint Motel’s new music video for their single, “Van Horn.” Set in a western club, the video begins with a dog-like creature (that resembles Cousin Itt from The Addams Family with its flowing long blonde locks) walking in and taking a seat at the bar.

Though the sight of the creature shocks patrons at first, soon both men and women come over to offer it drinks. Not before long, though, all of the creature’s many suitors start fighting with each other in jealousy.

Putting an end to the bottle throwing and brawling, the creature spins in circles in the middle of the dance floor and emits a smell which makes all of the bar patrons dance and have a great time. Meanwhile, Saint Motel’s frontman A/J Jackson, guitarist Aaron Sharp, bassist Dak Lerdamornpong and drummer Greg Erwin can be seen continuing to perform all throughout the video without a hitch.

Image zoom Saint Motel YouTube

At the end of the music video — which was written and directed by Jackson, who first met bandmate Sharp while attending film school together in Southern California — the creature can be seen leaving the club with a man and woman while an employee puts up a sign which reads, “Tonight! Diane Mozart,” a reference to their single of the same name.

Image zoom Saint Motel C Flanigan/FilmMagic

“Van Horn” is the lead single off of Saint Motel’s recently released “Original Motion Picture Soundtrack: Part 1” — the first of a three-part album modeled after a three-act movie story line. Later this year, Parts 2 and 3 will be released.

Currently, Saint Motel is in the midst of the North American leg of their headlining world tour, which will run across the U.S. until March 26, when the band will take the tour abroad until April.