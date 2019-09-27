Sade’s Son Izaak Theo Thanks Mother for ‘Staying by My Side’ Throughout His Transition

Image zoom Izaak Theo and Sade Izaak Theo/Instagram

Sade’s son Izaak Theo Adu is grateful for all the love and support he has received from his mother throughout his transition.

After six months in the hospital, the 23 year old — who publicly came out as transgender in 2016 — announced on Thursday that he would finally be coming home.

“It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!!” he wrote on Instagram, as he thanked the “Smooth Operator” singer, 60, for all “the love you give me.”

“Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am,” he added. “Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens.”

Alongside the sweet tribute, Izaak Theo shared a photo of the pair cuddling up together at a restaurant.

Throughout his time in the hospital, Izaak Theo has shared many updates with his followers as he documented his transition.

In June, he uploaded a video on YouTube where he discussed the recovery process after completing stage 1 of his phalloplasty, which he explained partly involved “building my urethra in my arm.”

The following month, he also opened up about the toll transitioning has taken on him.

“This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol),” he wrote alongside a series of photos from the hospital. “I often ask myself “why the f— do I have to endure this to be who I am” but at the end of the day this is the path that was laid out for me and I’ll walk it to the end.”

“My dad always says “keep your eyes on the horizon” and that’s what I do, because through all this pain is the comfort that it’s not forever and I have the rest of my life ahead of me and I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten ☺️ 🤘🏾.”

In one of his final updates before coming home, Izaak Theo shared that he had reached a very important milestone.

“After 5 months of living the commando life, ya boy can wear underwear yaaaaaas,” he wrote alongside a hospital selfie.

Opening up about his journey in a YouTube video uploaded in May, Izaak Theo called coming out as transgender was “the best feeling in the world.”

“I felt like I could breathe for the first time in my life,” he explained. “I’m so proud to be trans, I’m so proud of who I am.”

Izaak Theo, who often includes hashtags identifying himself as transgender alongside his Instagram photos, went on to share that his decision to be so public about his transition is to help others who might feel alone.

“If I can take away someone’s pain by just posting a selfie, then I will,” he said. “Even if that picture has negative s— thrown at it, go away, say what you want, hopefully I’m making someone else’s life a little easier by sharing my experiences.”

He went on to discuss the “absolutely incredible” amount of support he’s received from his family.

“I’m very, very lucky,” he said. “Even my granny, who’s 84 years old and is from a completely different generation has been nothing but supportive and never flips up on my pronouns or my name.”

Praising his mother he added that the singer “literally is my rock.”

“She’s my life and she has been nothing but supportive.”