Sade Is Spending Quarantine with Her Goddaughter: 'No Ordinary Love' Singer Shares Rare Photo

Sade told British Vogue she's been social distancing at her farm in the West Country amid the coronavirus pandemic

Sade is coming out of the woodwork.

The 61-year-old singer, who rarely makes public appearances, opened up about life amid the coronavirus pandemic in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands on Friday.

For the issue, Sade was photographed with her goddaughter Leah at her farm in the West Country, where they have been social distancing along with the singer's partner Ian Watts, her mom Granny Annie, and their dog Jesse James.

The "No Ordinary Love" told the outlet that it's been "our principal job" to keep her mother "from harm" amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sade's son, Izaak Theo Adul, who publicly came out as transgender in 2016, is isolating in California "with his true love," she told British Vogue.

"Like everyone, we're on a ship of unknown destination but that's life … no mutiny yet," Sade said. "There's always so much to do: there are songs I so want to write, and I've rediscovered the joy cooking brings."

The Grammy winner, who initially achieved fame as a member of the band of the same name, has laid low the past years. Her son, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight for his public transition.

In September, Izaak publicly thanked his mom for her love and support throughout his transition, sharing a photo on Instagram of the pair cuddled up at a restaurant.

"Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma," he wrote. "Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am," he added. "Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens."

After an eight-year hiatus, Sade returned with new music in March 2018, dropping her fresh song "Flower of the Universe," which appeared in the film A Wrinkle in Time.

Prior to "Flower of the Universe," Sade's most recent release was 2010's album Soldier of Love. That followed another lengthy hiatus: Before Soldier of Love, the previous Sade release was 2000's Lovers Rock.