Sabrina Carpenter Says Upcoming Collaboration with Joshua Bassett Is 'Very Dear to My Heart'

The singe and actress, 21, has a duet on the way with Bassett, 20, titled "We Both Know," which comes after both artists released their own singles (Carpenter's "Skin" and Bassett's "Lie Lie Lie") that seemingly served as responses to 17-year-old Rodrigo's No. 1 song. Carpenter kept mostly tight-lipped about the collaboration while speaking with Radio.com.

"I can't say too much. It's on his project so I'm like, I don't want to say too much that I can't say, but it's a collaboration very dear to my heart that I'm excited about," she said. "We did it a while ago now. I guess you'll have to see!"

Last month, Bassett also offered details about "We Both Know," telling Febre Teen that he thought of Carpenter after writing the tune, then reached out via Instagram.

"I sent her a quick message and was like, 'Hey, I think you're really awesome and I have this song I think you would sound great on, let me know what you think,' and she responded like 10 minutes later, gave me her number, and I sent her the song," he said. "Fortunately she liked it, so we got together in the studio and it was just a blast to make. I'm really happy with how it all turned out."

At the beginning of January, Rodrigo released "Drivers License," a breakup ballad seemingly inspired by a messy split from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Show costar, Bassett.

Fans initially thought the lyrics were about Bassett and his new rumored relationship with Carpenter based on "clues," including the line: "You're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt."

In turn, fans believed Carpenter's "Skin" was a response to Rodrigo's song, telling her that she isn't going to let her fellow Disney star's words get under her skin. However, Carpenter took to social media to refute those claims, saying that the song "isn't calling out one single person."

"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," the Girl Meets World actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

"some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year," Carpenter continued. "it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."