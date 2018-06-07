Sabrina Carpenter Says She 'Really Opened Up' While Writing Upcoming Album Singular

Sabrina Carpenter‘s third studio album Singular will be everything her fans have been patiently waiting for.

The actress and singer, 19, released the first single “Almost Love” off her upcoming album this week and opened up to PEOPLE about her new music at iHeartRadio’s KIIS FM Wango Tango on Saturday.

“It’s crazy because I’ve been so prepared for it, but at the same time I feel like I’m so unprepared,” she said while musing about the release. “When it’s something that means so much to you and you finally talk about it, it feels really weird!”

While writing the album (she co-wrote “Almost Love”), the star “really just opened up,” she said. “A lot of people have also seen that and pointed that out to me.”

Throughout the creative process, Carpenter — who performed her new single live for the first time at the annual event — didn’t specifically want to write songs about confidence but rather infuse strength into all of her tracks.

“It really just was a process of — I hate to say finding myself — but definitely there was a shift at one point a few months ago,” she said. “I’m just hyped for people to hear it. My fans deserve it. They’re the best people I know.”

Earlier this year, the entertainer co-wrote and released “Alien” with producer Jonas Blue. The track has racked up nearly 43 million streams globally since its release and hit number one.