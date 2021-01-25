Sabrina Carpenter Asks Fans Not to Spread 'Hate' After Dropping 'Skin' Single

Sabrina Carpenter also said in her Instagram post on Sunday night that her new single "isn't calling out one single person"

Sabrina Carpenter is setting the record straight about her newly dropped single, "Skin" — and asking fans not to spread "hate" in "anyone's way."

The 21-year-old singer opened up Sunday night on Instagram about the emotional pop song, whose lyrics are seemingly a response to Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license." (Fans have speculated that the "blonde girl" in the latter song is about Carpenter, who has been seen spending time with Rodrigo's ex, Joshua Bassett, over the last several months.)

"I wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Carpenter clarified in her Instagram caption, which accompanied a retro-filtered photo of herself. "I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

The Girl Meets World alum went on to say that "people can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me."

"The song isn't calling out one single person," she continued. "Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year."

The actress and singer dropped "Skin" on Thursday, with lines including, "Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

Carpenter, who recently signed with Island Records, then appeared to make a clear reference to her drama with Rodrigo, singing, "Don't drive yourself insane / It won't always be this way."

According to Carpenter, her new track "also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin ... and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."

"I don't want this to become an endless cycle so please don't take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone's way," she implored her fans, writing in conclusion of her post, "Lots of love to u all. Thanks for letting me grow."

Bassett, Carpenter and Rodrigo have been the subject of a social-media frenzy since Rodrigo, 17, released "drivers license," a scorching breakup ballad seemingly inspired by a messy split from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Bassett, 20.

Rodrigo's track quickly went viral, and fans zeroed in on the lyric, "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about."

PEOPLE learned last week that Carpenter wanted "Skin" to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.