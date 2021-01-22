Sabrina Carpenter's New Song 'Skin' About Olivia Rodrigo Drama Is Causing a Social Media Frenzy

"Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett accidentally getting in the same Disney elevator," quipped one fan on Twitter

Social media users are hilariously reacting to Sabrina Carpenter's new track, "Skin," which dropped at midnight Thursday and seemingly addresses her alleged love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo, 17, dropped her song "drivers license," which many fans believe mentions Carpenter, who has been spending time with Rodrigo's rumored ex and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, 20, in recent months.

On Thursday night, Carpenter seemingly responded with a song of her own — and fans and famous pals alike were equally captivated by the latest drama.

Image zoom Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; JC Olivera/WireImage

In Rodrigo's lyric that initially stirred up a social media frenzy, she sings, "And you're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about." Given the description, fans quickly pieced together that Rodrigo was likely singing about Carpenter.

Now, the "blonde girl" is telling her side of the story.

She sings on "Skin," "Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." Later adding, "You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he's on mine / I wish you knew that even you can't get under my skin if I don't let you in."

To make things even more obvious, Carpenter also included a play on Rodrigo's song title, singing: "Don't drive yourself insane / It won't always be this way."

"Not all three of them dropping a song in the same month," one person wrote in the comments of Carpenter's Instagram post announcing the song. "SABRINA. I CHOKED ON MY WATER," added another. "Spit. my. coffee.out. 👁👄👁," wrote singer Ashe. "MAYBE BLOND [sic] WAS THE ONLY RHYME?!?!" another Instagram user chimed in.

See the most hilarious reactions on Twitter:

While social media users are coming to their own conclusions, PEOPLE has learned Carpenter wanted the track to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.

Ahead of the release of her 2019 album Singular: Act II, Carpenter opened up about her writing process, saying her songs are a reflection of what is happening in her life.