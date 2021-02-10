Sabrina Carpenter Says Her 'Skin' Lyrics Are 'Misinterpreted': 'People Will Make a Narrative'

Sabrina Carpenter is letting listeners run with their own theories about her latest single.

The 21-year-old singer/actress recently debuted her song, "Skin," which fans quickly ran with as an apparent response to 17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo's No. 1 hit, "Drivers License." Carpenter's tune sparked further intrigue in the supposed love triangle drama involving Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, who has also worked with Carpenter.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night, Carpenter said that "Skin" has fans assigning different meanings to her own words.

"People will make a narrative out of something always, you know?" she told host Corden, who jested that she was "skirting around" the controversy linked to the song. "I think this was like a really interesting song for people to kind of misinterpret and make it into something that it wasn't really supposed to be in the first place."

"But I've just been enjoying making music," she concluded with a smile.

At the beginning of January, Rodrigo released "Drivers License," a breakup ballad seemingly inspired by a messy split from her High School Musical: The Musical: The Show costar, Bassett, who then released a single called "Lie Lie Lie."

Fans initially thought Rodrigo's lyrics were about Bassett and his new rumored relationship with Carpenter based on "clues," including the line: "You're probably with that blonde girl, who always made me doubt."

In turn, fans believed Carpenter's "Skin" was a response to Rodrigo's song, telling her that she isn't going to let her fellow Disney star's words get under her skin — plus a line that says "Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme." However, Carpenter took to social media to refute those claims, saying that the song "isn't calling out one single person."

"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," the Girl Meets World actress wrote on Instagram at the time. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

"some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year," Carpenter continued. "it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I'm still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing."