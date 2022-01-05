Sabrina Carpenter said that her fans have yet to uncover the album title

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals She Hid the Name of Her New Album in Her Recent Work: 'It's Out There!'

Sabrina Carpenter fans, listen up — the title of her new album is already out there, if you can find it.

Carpenter, 22, stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and revealed that she's hidden the name of her forthcoming fifth studio album in some of the work she's already released, as an Easter egg of sorts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's funny, because I've hidden the album name somewhere in work that I've put out over the last year, but my fans haven't found it yet," she said.

The former Girl Meets World star told Fallon that leaving hints for her fans was a way of indulging their love of sleuthing.

"I feel like it's something a few artists do, and I feel like I just really have had an amazing relationship with my fans over the years, and they love being detectives and I like playing into it," she said. "Yeah, and then you can find the name of my album and you can announce it. 'Cause it's out there!"

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video – Step and Repeat Sabrina Carpenter | Credit: Getty

Among the stars who've mastered the art of the Easter egg is Taylor Swift, who famously leaves various hints and clues in her music videos and lyrics for fans to uncover.

After rising to fame on the Disney Channel, Carpenter released her debut album in 2015, and her upcoming fifth album will be her first since signing with Island Records. She's released a pair of singles over the last year, including "Skin" and "Skinny Dipping," and announced on Fallon that her next song will be called "Fast Times."

The star also revealed that the album — which follows 2019's Singular Act II — was recorded in New York City.

"I kind of moved to New York in hopes of finishing the record just because, you know, like you do that thing when you're 20 and you're like, 'I have to move to New York!'" she said. "So I did it and when I was here, obviously the energy is just so different from anywhere else. I grew up on the East Coast, but New York is a different beast."

Carpenter told PEOPLE last month that the new album "reflects a side of me that is yet to be heard."