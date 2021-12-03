Carpenter partnered with Samsung on their Life with Galaxy holiday campaign and surprised three fans with personalized songs

Sabrina Carpenter Says She Likes to Ring in the New Year with a Chocolatey New Year's Eve Kiss

Sabrina Carpenter never misses out on her New Year's Eve kiss.

The former Girl Meets World star, 22, opened up to PEOPLE about her favorite holiday traditions — and how she likes to unwind ahead of the new year.

"I try to just spend it at home with my family because most of the year I'm very far away from them and doing all sorts of things," she says. "So when we get to come together and just all get to spend time together it's just really, really sweet and special."

Adding, "New Year's, I'm usually somewhere else in the world. I try to really use that as my time to rejuvenate and reflect and all that good stuff."

Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter | Credit: Samsung

Every year, however, Carpenter has one tradition she never misses out on — she eats a Hershey's Kiss to ring in the new year!

"On every New Year's Eve, I always eat a Hershey's Kiss at midnight, I think ever since I was little. I don't know, I've always seen that as like my New Year's kiss. So I always have Hershey's kiss when the clock strikes midnight. Because I love chocolate and I'm like, that's a great way to start the new year," the "Skinny Dipping" singer says.

"It's definitely something that I'm not going to grow out of because I love chocolate," she assures.

In light of the holiday spirit, Carpenter partnered with Samsung on their Life with Galaxy holiday campaign and surprised three fans with a Samsung product — along with writing them a personalized song and recording a mini music video to go with it. To Carpenter, giving back during "this time of year" is "necessary" and "lovely."

When it came down to writing the personalized songs, Carpenter admits "it's honestly kind of tricky."

"It was really the first time I've ever had to write something specifically with a prompt, but at the same time I'm given these stories about these people's lives and their friendships and these people that mean so much to them, and I didn't want to mess it up," she says.

Adding, "I didn't want to say something that they wouldn't actually feel or relate to." In the end, however, she says she had "so much fun" writing them.

In one video, Carpenter had a special costar by her side, Tex the snake. Carpenter says that though she wasn't scared to go near him, she did become afraid when she was lying on the ground at one point and was told to "let him run free" and "interact with you."

"He was the cutest sweetest thing in the world. I was like, OK, if this was the snake on Britney's [Spears] neck, then I understand how it was possible because the snake was very sweet and lovely," she adds, joking, "I would work with Tex again."

In light of the collaboration, Carpenter also made the switch to a Galaxy phone. "Some people cut their hair and I got a new phone," she says.

As the new year approaches, so does Carpenter's highly anticipated release of her new album. Though the name or exact date is yet to be revealed, Carpenter says that it "reflects a side of me that is yet to be heard."

"It feels almost unreal to talk about at this point, because you really grow into a new version of yourself in the process of making a body of work that's so personal and something that you've really taken time with," she adds. "I'm just so excited,."